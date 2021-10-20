PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.