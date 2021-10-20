Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

