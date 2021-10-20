iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

