MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $23,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

