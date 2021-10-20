MML Investors Services LLC Buys 31,041 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

