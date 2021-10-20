MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

