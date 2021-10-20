MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

UNP opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

