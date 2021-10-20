Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 77,241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 701.28, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,840 shares of company stock worth $10,398,661. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

