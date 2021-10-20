Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.59 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro stock opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

