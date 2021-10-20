Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

