APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 6,436 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

