APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 87,500 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

