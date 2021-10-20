Sigma Planning Corp Sells 952 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.