Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

