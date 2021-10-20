Prudential PLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,737,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,891 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
