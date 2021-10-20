Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

