Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $160.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $47,665,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $49,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.