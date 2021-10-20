Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,275,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,775,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,373,000.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

