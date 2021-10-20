Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading Up 52.8%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s share price was up 52.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Playtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

