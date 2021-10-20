Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 2,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

