Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Lowered by Analyst

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

