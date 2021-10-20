MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

