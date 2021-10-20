Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRST. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON:CRST opened at GBX 374.20 ($4.89) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.