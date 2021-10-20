Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 113.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gatos Silver by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gatos Silver by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gatos Silver by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:GATO opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

