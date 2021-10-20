Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.18 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.