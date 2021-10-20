Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 402.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.