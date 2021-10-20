Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

BMBL opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

