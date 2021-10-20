Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $547,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $170.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $177.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.