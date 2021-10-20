Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

MPWR stock opened at $496.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,530 shares of company stock worth $30,820,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.