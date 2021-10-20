LPL Financial LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,759.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 308,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after purchasing an additional 234,265 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,453 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 60,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

