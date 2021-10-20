Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

