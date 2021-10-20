Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 62,965 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HARP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 154,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

