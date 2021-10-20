Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,709 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of The Timken worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Timken by 130.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.