Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $5.88 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 609,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $483,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.