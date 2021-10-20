Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 159,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 182,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

