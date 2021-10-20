Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 99,459 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,459 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.60% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnichannel Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

