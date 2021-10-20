STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 80,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 48,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on STEP. Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$124.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

