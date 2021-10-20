WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.58 and last traded at $53.67. Approximately 307,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,027% from the average daily volume of 27,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWM. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.