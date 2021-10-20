Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

