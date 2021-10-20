Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

