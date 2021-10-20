Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.14 ($123.70).

EPA:DG opened at €90.69 ($106.69) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

