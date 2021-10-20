Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$4.06. The company had revenue of C$93.96 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

