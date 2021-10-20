Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

