Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 538,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Caleres by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,426. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

