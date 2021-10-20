Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

