AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of AGNC Investment worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

