Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

