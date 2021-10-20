Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 295,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,177,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.