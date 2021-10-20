Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.