Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,399 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Axonics worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

